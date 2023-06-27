Asheville police: Man 'eviscerated' dog at Weaver Park while owner played pickleball

ASHEVILLE - A man "eviscerated" and killed a dog June 26 at a city park, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

James Wesley Henry, 43, was charged with felony cruelty to animals.

Police responded to a report of a dog stabbing at Weaver Park on Murdock Avenue at 3:21 p.m. June 26, the release said. The dog's owner told police that while she was playing pickleball, a man grabbed her dog "by the throat and started slashing it with a knife," the release said.

The dog died at the scene. The attack was unprovoked, according to the release.

Police said community members helped identify Henry, and officers were able to locate and arrest him.

Henry was being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond, the release said.

This story will be updated.

