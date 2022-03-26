Asheville police seize 200 grams of meth and fentanyl, arrest 2 men

ASHEVILLE — Asheville police seized 208 grams of drugs and arrested two men at a local hotel on March 24, according to a press release.

Police seized 84 grams of fentanyl and 124 grams of methamphetamine, according to the release.

Charlotte's Stacey Jo-Lin Taylor, 43, is in the Buncombe County Detention Center and facing 10 charges, including resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. He has a secured bond of $437,500.

Taylor refused police orders to exit a vehicle and put his hands behind his back, according to court documents.

In another court document, police said there was cause to believe that Taylor transported 110 grams of meth and 68 grams of fentanyl, and that he possessed "a half ounce of marijuana or less," a digital scale that had “white powder residue” on it and a box of plastic bags “to analyze, contain and conceal a controlled substance."

Taylor was also charged with trafficking in opium or heroin by possession and trafficking in opium or heroin by transport, according to APD.

Seneca Rondale Johnson, 18, of Asheville was arrested on charges of trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to APD. He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center with a secured bond of $50,000.

Both men were arrested at a hotel along Patton Avenue, according to the release.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication of our detectives and officers who work tirelessly to arrest suspects trafficking drugs on the streets of Asheville,” said Police Chief David Zack in a statement. “Often, our focus is on gun violence, but when we can also get these types of hard narcotics from getting into the hands of our children and others, that’s a good day."

Defense attorneys representing Johnson and Taylor could not be reached on the afternoon of March 25. Both have court dates set for April 14.

