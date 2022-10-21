Asheville police seize more than a dozen guns, $46,000 in marijuana trafficking arrest

ASHEVILLE - Police seized over a dozen guns, $46,000 and more than 400 pounds of marijuana and THC in an arrest earlier this week, according to a news release.

Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, faces a long list of charges including trafficking marijuana and fleeing.

Goldsmith was arrested around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 18, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

“When APD officers initially tried to make contact with Goldsmith, he fled in his vehicle; however, they were soon able to take him into custody,” the release says. “APD K-9 units also joined the investigation, in addition to members of BCSO’s BCAT and SCET units. As part of their investigation, the officers found Goldsmith to be in possession of 10 handguns, three rifles, more than 400 pounds of marijuana products and $46K cash.”

According to a search warrant, the police officer who filed “knew … (Goldsmith) is involved in the sale and distribution of drugs in and around Asheville."

After Goldsmith fled initially, police saw him entering a building with an “unknown female,” the search warrant says.

“Goldsmith and the unknown female were observed in 99 Edgewood Rd. pacing back and forth in a nervous manner,” it says. “Goldsmith was seen putting on the white jacket that the female had been wearing earlier. Goldsmith was seen talking on the phone and scanning out the front window for several minutes before disappearing out of sight. Goldsmith returned into the view of law enforcement and was seen once again wearing the black sports jersey and the female was wearing the white coat.”

He attempted to flee a second time but failed, it says.

“A search of the vehicle on scene located 2 Glock Semi Automatic pistols, bulk US Currency and marijuana,” it says. They requested to search the unit he entered, as well.

Goldsmith is being represented by private defense attorney James Mills, according to the Buncombe County Public Defender’s Office. Mills did not immediately respond to a message left with his law office.

Goldsmith bonded out of the county jail on Oct. 19, one day after he was booked, the release says.

His next scheduled court date is Nov. 3.

