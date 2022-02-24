Asheville police: Sneaker sale gone bad, 18 year old arrested for armed robbery

Asheville Police Department Headquarters, located in downtown Asheville in Court Plaza.

ASHEVILLE - After allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint during the sale of a pair of tennis shoes, an Asheville teen was arrested Feb. 23 for committing armed robbery at a residence in southeast Asheville, according to an APD news release.

Marqua Hines, 18, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of communicating threats and larceny of a firearm.

The release said Hines and another suspect robbed two victims of a pistol, wallets, keys, cash and shoes during what was supposed to be the sale of a pair of sneakers the night of Feb. 22.

Hines is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Police say a second suspect is being investigated.

Anyone with information about this case can contact APD at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

