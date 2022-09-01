Asheville police: Teen shot near Erskine Avenue, some schools on lockdown

Asheville City Schools campuses near Erskine Avenue were on lockdown after a juvenile was shot, according to a news release from Asheville Police Department.

Asheville High School, School of Inquiry & Life Sciences at Asheville and Asheville Middle School are the schools currently on lockdown, according to system spokesperson Dillon Huffman. No other schools have been on lockdown.

The reported shooting happened close to 8 a.m. Sept. 1, at which time officers were dispatched to the scene.

The victim was a teenager. The release gave no other details about their identity.

Other news: Still no suspect in Asheville's 11th homicide of the year: beloved father, brother and son

2022 compared: 3 homicides in 3 weeks: 11 in Asheville so far in 2022; on pace to outnumber 2020, 2021

They were transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

Forensic investigators and detectives are investigating the shooting, according to the release.

Huffman does not know when the schools will move off lockdown status and said "we're waiting on an all clear from APD."

This story will be updated.

Andrew Jones is an investigative reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Teen shot near Erskine Avenue, some Asheville schools on lockdown