Asheville power lawyer, community leader, avid outdoorsman Wyatt Stevens dies

ASHEVILLE – Asheville power lawyer and devout family and outdoorsman Wyatt Stevens died after a battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife and two children. Stevens was 54.

Stevens was a partner at Roberts & Stevens, a Downtown Asheville law firm founded by his father Jack, a former state legislator who ran for Congress. Jack Stevens died in 2019 of cancer.

Wyatt represented a diverse clientele at the firm, including some of the area’s ski resorts, many local developers, the Biltmore Estate and Ingles.

Born and raised in Asheville, Wyatt graduated Asheville High School in 1987. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from UNC Chapel Hill and became a litigator.

Wyatt began dating his wife, Kim, shortly after he graduated from high school, according to an obituary from his family. The two bonded over their love for travel, and married in 1996. Their children, Katie and Gracie, were born in 2002 and 2006 respectively.

Wyatt shared his love for the outdoors with his children, taking them on trips to surf in Ireland's tepid waters, jumping into pools in Glacier National Park, hiking the mountains of Western North Carolina, and boating in nearby rivers, according to his brother, Scott Stevens, and Katherine Skinner, the executive director of the North Carolina Nature Conservancy, who knew Wyatt for close to 20 years.

Wyatt Stevens ran trails, ridge runs and relay races. His favorite hikes were Black Balsam Knob and the iconic Mount Le Conte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Scott Stevens, 50, estimated that Wyatt climbed Le Conte and camped at the top 20 times in his life.

After his many outdoor adventures, Wyatt would unwind at one the area’s breweries, Scott said.

He and Scott often fished together, a hobby they tried, with little success, to pass onto their children, Scott told the Citizen Times Jan. 11.

Nature dictated much of Wyatt’s work in the community. He was a board member of several nature preservation organizations, including North Carolina Nature Conservancy and Friend of the Smokies. He was also involved with local legal aid provider, Pisgah Legal Services and Mountain Housing Opportunity, a community development organization that helps increase local affordable housing stock. Wyatt previously served on the board of Mission Hospital, which Roberts & Stevens represents.

Skinner, with the Nature Conservancy, knew Wyatt for close to two decades, she said, and spoke glowingly about his participation in the organization. She said that Wyatt passed his love of nature on to his daughters.

“It was kind of ‘walk the talk,’” she told the Citizen Times. “Enjoy mother nature, love mother nature, nurture mother nature and don’t take mother nature for granted.”

Skinner, who brought Wyatt homemade vegetable soup while he received treatment in Chapel Hill, recalled a board meeting that the organization held this summer in Asheville. She said that Wyatt told the board that his sickness put in perspective what he truly valued, putting the work of the Nature Conservancy at the top of his priorities.

Scott Stevens told the Citizen Times that practicing law was part of Wyatt’s identity. By the end of his life, he was the most senior litigator in his firm. A funeral service will be held to honor Wyatt’s life 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asheville. A reception will be held at Tuton Hall after the service.

