Asheville teen charged with first-degree murder gets new court date

A 19-year-old woman facing a first-degree murder charge had her case moved to April during her second Buncombe County Court hearing Feb. 21.

Jalia Love Jones was set to appear in court for a second time during a continuation hearing in District Court Judge Edwin D. Clontz's court.

However, after attorneys approached Clontz to talk privately, Jones did not appear via monitor during the hearing and the judge continued her case to April 12.

Jones, who is being held on a $400,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention Center, was arrested Jan. 30 after allegedly shooting two men.

Carl Lee Ellington Jr., 24, died at Mission Hospital Jan. 30 after being shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

Staekwon Tyjai Taylor, 23, also had multiple gunshot wounds, police said Jan. 30, and was in critical condition at Mission Hospital.

APD spokesperson Bill Davis said Feb. 20 he didn't have any further updates on Taylor's condition.

"No new word on Taylor's condition," Davis said. "If anything changes on that, our detectives will be the first to know, and we will update our news."

Jones was represented Jan. 21 by attorney Ted Besen.

When reached for comment, his office gave no further details.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said he could not comment on pending cases.

Jones also is charged with attempted first-degree murder, misdemeanor discharge of a firearm and second-degree trespassing.

According to APD reports and investigators who spoke to the Citizen Times Jan. 30, the shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. that day at the Spruce Hill Apartments in East Asheville, in the apartment complex's breezeway.

When police arrived, one office was able to render some trauma care to Taylor before Emergency Services arrived, according to Asheville Police Capt. Joe Silberman.

Ellington's death is still the first homicide for Asheville in 2022.

There were 10 homicides in 2021.

