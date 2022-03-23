Asheville violent crime twice U.S. average, up 31%; but gun violence down, police say

ASHEVILLE - The city's violent crime has climbed to nearly double that of the national average, rising 31% in five years, according to recent police data that also showed a positive trend in one area, a reduction in gun crime.

Police Chief David Zack said the local 2020 violent crime rate of 805 per 100,000 people is on the higher end of a rising trend in the nation's cities — with more violent crime per capita in Asheville than New York and Wilmington but less than Chicago, Charlotte and Fayetteville.

"It's not just an Asheville issue, but I think it's important for us, as a community, to understand that we do have a problem. And the only way you can drive that point home is through those comparisons," Zack told the Citizen Times March 22.

A 2021 drop in gun discharge calls and gunshot victims showed the Asheville Police Department's emphasis on reducing firearms violence was working, Zack said, calling it a "change in focus" with adjustments such as eliminating the drug suppression unit in favor of a new gun suppression unit.

Norma Baines, a longtime neighborhood leader of the historically Black neighborhood of Shiloh that experienced gun crime in 2021 with a resident shot 10 times on the porch of a home and in January of this year with 16 shots fired at an empty home, said she felt firearm incidents had "gone down some."

The Shiloh Neighborhood.

"I haven’t heard of any incidents lately that have occurred — at least in the last few months. So, I am hopeful this will continue," Baines said.

Police compiled the data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Census Bureau and APD numbers. It was to be presented at the City Council's March 22 three-member Public Safety Committee that was canceled by a council member because of a family issue, a city spokesperson said. The meeting has not yet been rescheduled.

Data collected by Asheville police showed the city with twice the national rate of violent crime, but less than Fayetteville and Charlotte.

According to the FBI, violent crimes are: murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

The 2020 national violent crime rate was 399 per 100,000 with North Carolina at 419. Among six cities selected by APD, New York had the lowest rate at 545 followed by Wilmington, N.C., at 685, Asheville at 805, Charlotte at 916, Chicago at 968 and Fayetteville at 995.

North Carolina saw a 13% overall violent crime increase from 2016 to 2020. Among the selected N.C. cities, Wilmington saw a 3% climb and Charlotte was up 13%. Asheville rose 31% and Fayetteville 32%.

Some have linked crime rises to economic recession but Zack said the issue was too complex to attach to one issue and that "all you can do is say, 'hey, what is going on in our city?'"

In Asheville, the increase has been driven by aggravated assaults, defined as an unlawful attack by one person upon another for the purpose of inflicting severe or aggravated bodily injury. The actual number of such assault investigations has risen 46%, from 295 to 430 in the five-year period of 2017 to 2021.

Local gun crime down

Guns seized by Asheville police in 2022.

Zack, who came from a Western New York department, took office in 2020 pointed at what he said was Asheville's strikingly high gun violence numbers.

Those included 495 gun discharge calls in 2017, 395 in 2018, 522 in 2019 and 652 in 2020. In 2021, that number dropped to 547.

In another set of numbers Zack said showed positive change, there were 31 gunshot victims last year. That was the lowest from 2017-2021 which saw a high of 45 people shot in 2020.

The number of people shot in Asheville which peaked at 45 in 2020, dropped to a five-year low in 2021, police said.

Zack attributed the reduction to a new smartphone app-based anonymous tip line and increased local forensics capability, including a $70,000 portable on-scene cartridge scanner to determine whether a gun is linked to other crimes. The equipment is something used by only 40 agencies in the country, the chief said.

There is also the increased focus on crime that has led to 194 stolen firearms recovered in 2021 compared to 100 in 2017, Zack said.

But community trust is still something police must work to improve, he said.

APD has faced recent low points in this area, with the 2018 revelation of a brutal police beating of a Black resident stopped for jaywalking and 2020 racial justice protests in which officers fired tear gas into a crowd of peaceful demonstrators that included children. Demonstrators called for cutting police funding.

Since that time, many officers quit and staffing problems have continued. Zack said recent police actions to curb gun violence have not meant "over policing" of minority neighborhoods, in part because of low officer numbers, but also because of heavy use of data and a focus on the few people who are responsible for much of the crime.

"We're also getting requests for greater police presence," he said. "So we're managing to do this without what some might call over policing, without occupying neighborhoods."

David Zack

Baines, the Shiloh neighborhood leader, said she supported what she has seen police do so far.

"I am very appreciated of all the methods they have in place to combat crime. And I'm glad there's been a reduction in gun violence."

