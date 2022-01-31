Asheville woman arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in weekend shooting

People marched in the streets of Asheville to protest the annual budget that was passed in a 5-2 vote July 30. The budget allocates three months of funding for the Asheville Police Department and most other city functions.

An Asheville woman was charged with first-degree murder after a double shooting Jan. 30 that left one man dead and another man in critical condition.

Jalia Love Jones, 19, was charged with murder, attempted murder and second-degree trespassing after a weekend shooting at the Spruce Hill Apartments in East Asheville, according to her arrest warrant.

Carl Lee Ellington Jr., 24, died at Mission Hospital after being shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

Staekwon Tyjai Taylor, 23, also had multiple gunshot wounds, police said Jan. 30, and was in critical condition at Mission Hospital.

The arrest warrant was issued Jan. 30. Jones is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a bond of $400,000.

Police responded to a report of gunshot wounds at 3:38 a.m. Jan. 30 at the 100 block of Spruce Hill Lane in East Asheville, where they found Ellington and Taylor, who were transported to Mission Hospital, according to the release.

This story will be updated.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville woman charged with murder, detained in Buncombe County jail