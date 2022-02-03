Asheville woman arrested, accused of scamming poor, Black homeowners

ASHEVILLE - A woman who was allegedly part of a scheme to acquire houses and lands from Buncombe homeowners, many of them older and/or Black people, at far below market rates, has been arrested and charged with fraud.

Lisa K. Roberts, while acting in the capacity of a duly-commissioned North Carolina notary public, helped falsify real estate documents, lying and saying property owners had signed them when they were in fact not present, or misrepresenting what they were signing, according to arrest warrants at the Buncombe County Magistrate's Office.

Roberts, 60, who lives in South Asheville and also uses the name Lisa Roberts-Allen, had negotiated deals for investor Robert Perry Tucker II to acquire the houses and lands, according to Asheville Watchdog.

Her charges include six counts of fraudulently administering an oath, each a felony, according to the Feb. 2 warrants.

Roberts was released on a $30,000 unsecured bond and told by the magistrate to make no contact with alleged victims.

The warrants against her were brought by Emanuel Moore with the Department of the North Carolina Secretary of State.

The department oversees the statewide notary program, issuing notary commissions and enforcing laws governing notaries. Its notary fraud bureau is conducting an investigation around property transfers involving Roberts, said Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams.

Williams declined further comment due to what he said were "pending charges and a pending investigation."

Johnny Brewer, who was listed on the warrants as one of the witnesses, said he signed a document presented by his sister, Cynthia Brewer, but never appeared before a notary and never received any money for the North Asheville house that was once his grandmother's and that he and his siblings inherited after her death.

"I don't know if the family received any money. I didn't receive anything," said Brewer, 60, of Hendersonville.

He said Roberts' arrest gave him some satisfaction.

"Considering I was raised in that house, it was painful," he said.

