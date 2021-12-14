Asheville woman taken into custody by US Marshals, charged with accessory in homicide

U.S. Marshal

Crystal Chevon Logan, of Asheville, was taken into custody Dec. 14 in Buncombe Counby the U.S. Marshals Service in connection with the Nov. 18 homicide of Kedrick Green in Arden, according to a news release by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Logan, 37, has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. She is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Logan is the sister of Alfred Louis Logan, Jr., 42, of Asheville, who was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Green, and was taken into custody early Dec. 12 in Elizabeth City by the U.S. Marshals.

The Sheriff’s Office determined that she provided assistance to her brother, Alfred Louis Logan Jr., after the homicide of Mr. Green had taken place.

Alfred Logan is now in custody of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and is being transported back to the Buncombe County Detention Facility where he will not be eligible for bond, according to the news statement.

“This remains an active investigation and anyone who has provided aid or assistance to anyone involved in this crime will face the potential for criminal prosecution,” Maj. John Ledford, of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, said in the statement.

Alfred Logan's girlfriend has also been charged in connection with Green's killing. The Sheriff’s Office has charged Lindsey Nicole Calton, 37, of Arden, with felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and felony obstruction of justice, according to the news release.

Green's death is one of six homicides being investigated in Buncombe County so far in 2021.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Green was found dead in his vehicle at an apartment complex on Christ School Road in Arden from a gunshot wound "at close range."

An autopsy is being conducted.

