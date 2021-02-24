Ashford Hospitality Trust: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

DALLAS (AP) _ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its fourth quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $54.8 million, or $1.67 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of $1.54 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $70.5 million, or $2.29 per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $90.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations losses of $316.7 million, or $17.93 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $508.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHT

Recommended Stories

  • All suspects in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder arrested, says police chief

    Angelo Gafa says all those who masterminded killing of Maltese journalist now apprehended or charged Seven men, including energy tycoon, Yorgen Fenech, have either admitted to or been charged with complicity to kill Caruana Galizia. Photograph: Jonathan Borg/AP Every person involved in the 2017 murder of the anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been apprehended, Malta’s national police chief has declared. Commissioner Angelo Gafa was speaking before a court hearing on Wednesday evening at which two new suspects were arraigned. So far, seven men have either admitted to or been charged with complicity to kill Caruana Galizia. They include the property and energy tycoon Yorgen Fenech, who is pleading not guilty to masterminding the murder, and a taxi driver who has already confessed to being the middleman in the alleged contract killing of one of Malta’s most prominent journalists. “With the evidence we have, we are in a position to say that every person involved, be it mastermind or accomplice, is under arrest or facing charges,” Gafa announced at a press briefing. The comments may cause some controversy, as Fenech has given evidence to police that accuses senior political figures of having prior knowledge of the plot. At 11pm in the courts of justice of Malta’s capital, Valletta, Robert Agius and his associate Jamie Vella pleaded not guilty to complicity in the killing of Caruana Galizia. Vella, who has tested positive for Covid-19, appeared in a hazmat suit in the heavily guarded courtroom. Vella and Robert’s brother Adrian Agius were also charged with involvement in a second murder, the 2015 shooting of a lawyer called Carmel Chircop. They pleaded not guilty. George Degiorgio, who is already facing trial as one of the hitmen suspected of executing the murder of Caruana Galizia, was also charged with and denied carrying out Chircop’s murder. Raids on homes and vehicles belonging to the Agius brothers and Vella, who were arrested on Tuesday, uncovered cash worth €70,000, firearms, 350g of heroin and two sachets of cocaine. At one of the residences, police found 10 cars, which are expected to be confiscated. Europol, which has been assisting since the beginning of the murder investigation, has been tasked with extracting data from 25 mobile phones and two laptops seized during the swoop. Fenech was arrested in 2019 as he was attempting to leave Malta onboard his yacht. He is in custody awaiting a decision on whether he will face trial. A taxi driver has secured a presidential pardon in exchange for his evidence against Fenech. A former friend of the tycoon, Melvin Theuma is now living in a safe house, under police protection. The latest developments came after a key witness secured a plea deal, which was approved by Malta’s prime minister and his cabinet on Monday. Three years after first coming forward with crucial evidence about the case, Vincent Muscat secured a measure of clemency in exchange for his testimony. After pleading guilty to his involvement in Caruana Galizia’s murder, he was immediately sentenced to 15 years, although his prison time could be commuted to allow his release in 2027. Muscat was also given a presidential pardon for admitting his involvement in the murder of Chircop, in exchange for evidence against his alleged accomplices. Caruana Galizia, a columnist and investigator whose blog on political corruption in Malta earned her a reputation as a “one woman WikiLeaks”, was almost as well known in her home country as those she exposed in her scoops. Her violent murder, which took place near her home in the village of Bidnija, has embroiled Malta’s ruling Labour party in political scandal. The country’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat (no relation to Vincent Muscat), was forced to resign in 2019 after allegations that members of his administration had tried to sabotage the police investigation.

  • LAPD investigating Koreatown assault on Air Force vet as possible hate crime

    Denny Kim told NBC News Los Angeles that he was called racial slurs while he was knocked to the sidewalk.

  • Man illegally in US attacked ex after leaving NC jail, feds say. He’s going to prison

    The 38-year-old had been released on bond in Charlotte before he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and tried to kill her, prosecutors said.

  • Buffett's right-hand man says US stock market is overvalued

    Investor Warren Buffett's right-hand man says the U.S. stock market is overvalued, but he doesn't know when the bubble will burst. Billionaire Charlie Munger is a vice chairman at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. “I think it must end badly but I don’t know when,” Munger said of the stock market's run to record levels.

  • Saudi Arabia says crown prince had 'successful' surgery

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent a “successful surgery” to remove his appendix Wednesday, the royal court said, and he left the hospital soon after the operation. The 35-year-old prince had surgery for appendicitis at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in the morning, according to the royal court. Prince Mohammed, the son of King Salman, has amassed immense powers in the kingdom since being appointed heir to the throne in 2017.

  • Outlook for airlines deteriorating in 2021 - IATA

    Global airline industry body IATA warned that the outlook for airlines had weakened since its December forecasts, and due to tightening travel restrictions it now expected the sector to still be bleeding cash by the fourth quarter of this year. IATA raised its forecast for total airline cash burn for 2021 to between $75 billion and $95 billion, up from the $48 billion it had forecast in December. This summer is make-or-break for many airlines and holiday companies which are struggling to survive with close to a year of almost no revenue due to pandemic restrictions.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row

    The social network's commitment to the news industry follows Google's $1 billion investment last year, as technology giants come under scrutiny over their business model as well as the proliferation of misinformation on their platform. Facebook on Tuesday restored Australian news pages, ending an unprecedented week-long blackout after wringing concessions from the government over a proposed law that will require tech giants to pay traditional media companies for their content. The brief blackout shocked the global news industry, which has already seen its business model upended by the tech giants.

  • Key lawmaker 'optimistic' enhanced jobless aid won't be needed past August

    Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden is pushing for an additional month of enhanced unemployment benefits. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal is hopeful that extra month won't be necessary.

  • China May Overhaul Hong Kong Elections

    Feb.22 -- Beijing has signaled urgent electoral reforms may be coming to Hong Kong. Bloomberg’s Dan Ten Kate reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Wall Street finishes up as Fed's Powell soothes inflation fears

    Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, as a selloff in technology-related stocks eased and a rotation into cyclical shares continued after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments calmed inflation worries. The Nasdaq index, which traded as much as 1.3% lower earlier in the session, regained its footing by early afternoon and closed up. The Dow hit a record high earlier in the session.

  • U.S. regulator launches review of companies' climate risk disclosures

    The acting chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday said the market regulator will review public companies' climate risk disclosures and begin to modernize climate guidance that is now more than a decade old. The agency's staff will review the extent to which public companies address topics related to climate change matters and assess companies' compliance with their disclosure requirements, Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee said in a statement. The SEC will use the review to update guidance on climate change matters from 2010, taking into account developments of the last decade, Lee said.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Gamma Communications plc ( LON:GAMA ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • From ‘Butter’ Deal to Lucid: Inside Citi’s 15-Year-Old SPAC Desk

    (Bloomberg) -- As Michael Klein negotiated one of the biggest deals ever by a blank-check company, familiar faces sat across the table.Many of the same bankers Klein worked with during his two-decade stint at Citigroup Inc. were involved in talks this week between electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc., which the bank advised, and Klein’s blank-check company, Churchill Capital Corp. IV. Lucid agreed to go public by merging with Klein’s firm in a deal valuing the company at $24 billion.The transaction cements Citigroup’s status as the top adviser on de-SPACs, the process that begins when a blank-check company finds a merger target. It also caps a lucrative relationship between Citigroup and Klein, who helped create the bank’s SPAC unit in 2005 and is in the process of raising money for his seventh blank-check company.All in, Citigroup has reaped almost $200 million in fees from advising on Klein’s many initial public offerings and subsequent mergers for his blank-check firms in recent years, based on data from regulatory filings. Representatives for Klein and Citigroup declined to comment.Roughly half of the total came from the bank’s role in Monday’s deal. That’s because on top of advising Lucid, Citigroup was also a lead underwriter when Klein took Churchill Capital Corp. IV public last year. The bank received a fee for both roles.Aside from Klein, many of the heavyweights in the SPAC world often turn to Citigroup. Bill Ackman used the New York-based bank when he raised $4 billion last year for his blank-check firm. Chinh Chu, who got his start at the Citigroup predecessor firm Salomon Brothers and has raised four blank-check companies, has also tapped the bank. Martin Franklin, another serial SPAC user, is a frequent customer.It’s all a far cry from where Citigroup started in 2005, when it helped Boulder Specialty Brands Inc. raise $100 million in an initial public offering. The following year, the company announced it would buy the maker of Smart Balance, a dairy-free alternative to butter.Since then, the group has taken the No. 1 rank among SPAC advisers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, advising on almost $31 billion of initial public offerings for blank-check firms, including eight of the 10 largest IPOs in SPAC history. This year alone, it’s helped roughly three dozen go public.In response, the bank has added at least four bankers to its SPAC team in the past 18 months. Citigroup’s success is part of a larger frenzy in SPACs that engulfed the market last year, when a record 248 such firms went public on U.S. exchanges, raising more than $83 billion. This year is already on pace to set another record, with 164 SPACs raising more than $50.6 billion in IPOs in less than two months.Banks are also finding other ways to generate fees from the business by putting together so-called PIPEs, or private investments in public equity, that typically get announced when a SPAC makes its merger announcement. In the Lucid deal, Citigroup served as co-placement agent with Bank of America Corp. for a $2.5 billion PIPE tied to the deal, the largest of its kind for a SPAC.Now, after raising record amounts of money, blank-check companies are turning their attention to the hunt for deals. More than four dozen SPACs have announced acquisitions just this month, the highest level in more than a decade.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CVS, Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccines. What you need to know.

    CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid and other major pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines at certain locations.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Congress Moves One Step Closer to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    On Monday, the House Budget Committee approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving Americans one step closer to a third round of direct stimulus payments. The president's bill -- known as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- will next go to the House Rules Committee. For example, most House Republicans have made it clear that they will fight Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal, meaning it may have to be shelved for the time being.

  • Here's Why GameStop Stock Just Exploded Higher

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were trading moderately higher on Wednesday until about 1 p.m. EST, when they started gaining a little momentum. Earlier this year, GameStop stock had an epic short squeeze, orchestrated by a group on Reddit called Wallstreetbets. This group noticed that short interest for GameStop stock was over 100%.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 90.095, Strengthens Over 90.100

    The direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 90.095 to 90.100.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.