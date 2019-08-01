Is Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Dividend paying stocks like Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for Ashford Hospitality Trust. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. Remember though, given the recent drop in its share price, Ashford Hospitality Trust's yield will look higher, even though the market may now be expecting a decline in its long-term prospects. Before you buy any stock for its dividend however, you should always remember Warren Buffett's two rules: 1) Don't lose money, and 2) Remember rule #1. We'll run through some checks below to help with this.

NYSE:AHT Historical Dividend Yield, August 1st 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. While Ashford Hospitality Trust pays a dividend, it reported a loss over the last year. A payout ratio above 100% is definitely an item of concern, unless there are some other circumstances that would justify it.

Ashford Hospitality Trust paid out 51% of its cash flow as dividends last year, which is within a reasonable range for the average corporation.

It is worth considering that Ashford Hospitality Trust is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). REITs have different rules governing their payments, and are often required to pay out a high portion of their earnings to investors.

Is Ashford Hospitality Trust's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Ashford Hospitality Trust's dividend was not well covered by earnings, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.54 times, Ashford Hospitality Trust is very highly levered. While this debt might be serviceable, we would still say it carries substantial risk for the investor who hopes to live on the dividend.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Ashford Hospitality Trust has interest cover of less than 1 - which suggests its earnings are not high enough to cover even the interest payments on its debt. This is potentially quite serious, and we would likely avoid the stock if it were not resolved quickly. High debt and weak interest cover are not a great combo, and we would be cautious of relying on this company's dividend while these metrics persist.