Ashford man to serve 10 years in knifepoint robberies in Manchester, Andover,

Apr. 8—An Ashford man will serve 10 years in prison followed by five years of special parole for a series of knifepoint robberies he committed at convenience and package stores throughout Connecticut, the Division of Criminal Justice said Friday.

Kelly Nixon, 31, of Ashford Center Road, Ashford, was arrested in connection with robberies in Andover, Chaplin, Manchester, Terryville, and Willimantic in 2020.

Investigators from the Connecticut State Police, the Manchester Police Department, and the Plymouth Police Department determined that the robberies were conducted in the same manner and identified a vehicle used by Nixon in the crimes, officials said.

On April 1, a judge in New Britain Superior Court sentenced Nixon to 10 years in prison followed by five years of special parole, officials said. The sentencing followed previous court hearings in which Nixon pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the robberies.

"The joint effort of the police departments involved in this case provided strong evidence which led to a successful prosecution of Nixon by our offices," New Britain State's Attorney Brian W. Preleski said.

Nixon pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal attempt to commit robbery in New Britain Superior Court and to first-degree robbery in Vernon Superior Court, officials said. Nixon also pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Danielson to two counts of second-degree robbery and violation of probation and received a total effective sentence of 3 1/2 years to serve followed by 2 1/2 years of special parole.

In Manchester Superior Court, Nixon pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. The sentences imposed in Danielson and Manchester will be served concurrently with the 10-year sentence imposed in New Britain.

In an affidavit supporting Nixon's arrest, Manchester police said he was involved in three robberies at the Xtra Mart at 404 Hartford Road on Oct. 17, Oct. 18, and Oct. 22, 2020. The Andover robbery was at the Shell station at 380 Route 6 on Oct. 19, 2020, and the two Chaplin robberies were at the Chaplin Package Store, also on Route 6, on Sept. 10 and Sept. 15, 2020.

The cases were prosecuted by Tolland State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Robert F. Mullins, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Lou Luba, and Deputy Assistant State's Attorney Mark A. Williams.