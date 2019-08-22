Is Ashinskiy metallurgical works (MCX:AMEZ) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Public Joint Stock Company "Ashinskiy metallurgical works" (MCX:AMEZ) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.
What Is Ashinskiy metallurgical works's Debt?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Ashinskiy metallurgical works had RUруб7.06b of debt in December 2018, down from RUруб7.39b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of RUруб558.5m, its net debt is less, at about RUруб6.50b.
A Look At Ashinskiy metallurgical works's Liabilities
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ashinskiy metallurgical works had liabilities of RUруб4.11b falling due within a year, and liabilities of RUруб5.83b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had RUруб558.5m in cash and RUруб1.70b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by RUруб7.68b.
The deficiency here weighs heavily on the RUруб2.24b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Ashinskiy metallurgical works would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.
We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.
Ashinskiy metallurgical works's debt is 2.6 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.7 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Notably Ashinskiy metallurgical works's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ashinskiy metallurgical works will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.
Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Ashinskiy metallurgical works produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 52% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.
Our View
We'd go so far as to say Ashinskiy metallurgical works's level of total liabilities was disappointing. Having said that, its ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow isn't such a worry. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Ashinskiy metallurgical works's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Ashinskiy metallurgical works's earnings per share history for free.
When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.
