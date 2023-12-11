Ashland area businesses are hiring - here's a list where you can apply

As 2023 comes to an end, Ashland area businesses are seeking to fill more positions.

According to the ranking report for Ohio unemployment rates by county in October, Ashland County's unemployment rate is down to 3.2. It is ranked 63 out of the 88 counties in Ohio for unemployment, with Lucas County being ranked at 1 with a 5.4 unemployment rate and Mercer County ranked at 88 with a 2.5 unemployment rate.

The labor force statistics as of October show Ohio with a labor force of 5,808,500 (seasonal adjustment) and 5,782,700 (not-seasonal adjustment). Employment in Ohio seasonally adjusted is 5,601,600 and 5,580,300 non-seasonally adjusted. Unemployment in Ohio is 206,800 seasonally adjusted and 202,400 non-seasonally adjusted.

Businesses in Ashland that are hiring

American Augers: Seeking an Environmental Health & Safety Manager, Welders, Material Handlers, Painters, Electronic Assemblers, Lathe Operators, Customer Service (Sales) and Managers. Here is where to apply.

Appleseed Community Mental Health Center: Among the open positions are administration and support, case managers, prevention education, safe haven, social workers, counselors, therapists, and youth services. To apply, click here.

Ashland Cleaning: Seeking a daytime commercial cleaning worker and an evening commercial cleaning worker. For more information, see here.

Ashland County Board of Developmental Disabilities: Looking for a service and support administrator. Information about the position can be found here.

Ashland County Community Academy: Has numerous jobs available. This includes substitute teachers, certificated staff (administrators/teachers/specialists), support staff/maintenance, and 21st century grant after-school program staff. See here for more information.

Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center: Among the jobs currently available are automotive technology instructor, intervention specialist, and culinary aide. Click here for the full list.

Atlas Bolt and Screw: Currently has 13 jobs available. Among the positions are machine operator - auto bag, closure press assistant, fastener racker, zinc mold machine operator, and first shift maintenance technician. Click here for more information.

Auer Towing and Recovery: Is looking for CDL-A drivers, drivers, and dispatchers. Those interested in the positions can submit an application here.

Baker & Taylor Publisher Services: Now seeking a digital MFG second and third shift, and director of trade sales (remote). To apply, click here.

Barbasol: Currently looking for a second shift line operator. To apply, click here.

Bill Harris Dealerships: Among positions currently open are entry level technician/mechanic, automotive F&I manager, automotive sales consultant, used car buyer, used car technician/mechanic and automotive dealer. Click here for more details.

Brethren Care Village: Among the positions open are cook, care companion, culinary aide, driver/STNA, and housekeep. Click here for more information.

Buehler’s Fresh Foods: Seeking a tipped server, delivery driver, bakery production, center store support, and deli support. Click here for details.

Cabinet Restylers: Now actively looking for production associate, CNC machine operator, and shipping associate. See all information here.

Centerra Co-Op: Seeking customer service rep, seasonal/part-time propane delivery driver, and part-time retail clerk and warehouse. Click here to apply.

Charles River Laboratories: Now hiring for various positions, including certified medical technologist, medical laboratory technician, medical laboratory scientist, and operation technicians. Apply here.

Comfort Control: Seeking HVAC service technician, HVAC maintenance technician, and service plumber. For more information, click here.

Farm and Home Hardware: Has multiple positions open, which include sales associate, paint department sales associate, appliance and furniture delivery driver, appliance technician, and furniture associate. Apply here.

Germain Honda of College Hills: Seeking shipping/receiving/parts counter, automotive technicians/mechanics, automotive sales specialists, and automotive parts advisor. Click here to apply.

Mod Wash: Seeking customer service team member. Click here to apply.

Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District: Now hiring chief of recreation, Charles Mill ranger, and Pleasant Hill ranger. Click here to apply.

Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging: Actively looking for STNA, RNs and LSWs, and social workers. Click here for more information.

Ohio Electric Control: Now hiring electric sales engineer. To apply, click here.

