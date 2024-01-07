Rehearsals for the Ashland Area Chorus, a community-based mixed choir, begin Monday at Ashland University in the Center for the Arts, room 242. They will be held 7-8:30 each Monday.

The AAC will perform a program a concert this spring. Participants may simply show up at the rehearsal or =may contact the director ahead of time.

The chorus is open to the Ashland community and beyond. Singers have come from Richland, Medina, Wayne, Holmes and Crawford counties. Previous choral experience is helpful and encouraged. While there are no strict age limits, singers younger than 18 must be approved by the director.

The AAC has performed AU concerts, with the Ashland Symphony Orchestra and for the Ohio Choral Directors Association. Recent appearances included subscription concerts with the ASO and the summer pops concert in the park.

For more information, =contact Ron Blackley, AU director of choral activities, at rblackle@ashland.edu or 419-289-5114.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland Area Chorus rehearsals to begin Monday