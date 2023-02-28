Ashland area seniors invited to Sheriff's Office free SALT program on March 2

ASHLAND − Area seniors are invited to attend the Ashland County Sheriff's Office Triad SALT program at its March 2 meeting.

The free program is designed to bridge the gap between senior citizens and law enforcement.

SALT — Seniors and Law enforcement Together — addresses issues and concerns that involve crime prevention and safety of senior citizens, according to a news release.

"The goal of the sheriff's office is to make seniors more aware of crimes that they could become a victim of due to high level of trust they have for anyone they meet in the public," the release states.

The national program, Triad, is a partnership of three: law enforcement, older adults and community groups.

The Triad SALT program helps educate on crime prevention, recruits volunteers to assist police and other law enforcement agencies, identifies community resources and provides referrals to older persons needing more support. The program also works to unite by involving the older population, law enforcement, community agencies and individuals to identify problems within the community.

The group meets the first Thursday each month at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff's Annex building, 1205 E Main Street. The entrance is on the side of the building facing Main Street.

The March 2 speakers are Lindsay Brandon-Smith, community engagement manager and Holly Lilly the outreach coordinator from the Ashland Public Library.

