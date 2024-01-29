Ashland Board of Elections open extended hours on last day of voter registration, Feb. 20

The deadline to register to voted in the March 19 primary election is Feb. 20.

The Ashland County Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. Feb. 20.

Visit the Board of Elections website, boe.ohio.gov/ashland, can check registration, find polling location and view sample ballots. Residents also can download the free Ohio Voter Info app to view the information.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office launched an Online Registration and Change of Address System available to voters at voteohio.gov. Using the web portal residents can register to vote or change their residential address.

Residents also can find the necessary forms to register or update information at the following locations in Ashland County: Public library, courthouse, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Ashland County Department of Human Services and high school offices.

Absentee voting, in person or by mail, begins Feb. 2. Early, in-person voting will take place in the board office, 110 Cottage St., Suite 106, Ashland. Application for ballots to be mailed may be printed from the board website can be gotten at the board office.

Anyone who needs forms to register, update information, wants an application for absentee ballots or has interest in serving as a precinct official, can call 419-282-4273 or 419-282-4279.

There also is a drop box for correspondence on the south side of the County Office Building.

The Ashland County Board of Elections is located in the County Office Building, 110 Cottage St., Suite 106. The regular hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Register to vote by Feb. 20 at Ashland County Board of Elections