Ashland chief investigator who's worked for three prosecutors retires after 36 years

ASHLAND – The job never gets easier. You learn how to build a defense mechanism throughout the years.

This is from former journalist Doug Smetzer, who is retiring as the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office chief investigator and has held the role for nearly 37 years.

Hired by former Ashland County Prosecutor Bob DeSanto, Smetzer previously worked as a beat reporter for the Times-Gazette from 1980 to 1985 after graduating with a journalism degree from Ohio State University. He covered county government, which included common pleas court.

It was from that experience he grew a relationship with DeSanto and found an opening for the chief investigator position. Smetzer was a reporter, not a chief investigator, but that didn't deter the former prosecutor from giving the journalist a fair shake at an interview.

DeSanto read through Smetzer's work and saw an accurate, good reporter.

"I thought that what makes a good reporter makes a good investigator," the former prosecutor said. "That's really what investigative reporters do. Write, read, [be] perceptive and they're well versed in what's going on in the county."

A day after the interview Smetzer was hired and has held the position ever since.

Prevalent cases throughout Smetzer's career

With a framed copy of his hiring letter and badge and business cards from the three prosecutors he worked for, Doug Smetzer is retiring after 36 years as the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office chief investigator.

In those 36 years, Smetzer has been a part of roughly 15 to 20 murder cases, he said. One that comes to mind is the Shawn Grate murder trial, where Grate killed two Ashland County residents.

You remember those cases pretty vividly, Smetzer said, and the cases never became easier.

Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell will miss the knowledge and introspective questions Smetzer asked the most.

"He's seen a lot of cases go to trial throughout the years," said Tunnell, the third prosecutor Smetzer has worked for, also working for Ramona Francesconi Rogers between Tunnell and DeSanto.

Smetzer was able to ask questions that'd drive the case forward.

When asked why Smetzer continued to do the job despite the stress, he said: "It's a service to the community. Somebody's got to do it."

He's also found interest in the day-to-day switch ups that's found in his job, similar to his beat reporter position.

Whether talking to sources, documenting evidence and interacting with people, Smetzer ended up using a lot of the same skill sets in the prosecutor's office.

His favorite part of the job was being part of the general public and co-workers, he said.

"You learn day to day on the job and learn how to deal with police officers," the former chief investigator said. "You learn how to deal with the dark side of what you're exposed to in the criminal realm."

Doug Smetzer, Ashland County Prosecutor's Office chief investigator, is retiring and is seen here with a framed copy of his hiring letter and badge and business cards from the three prosecutors he worked for — Robert DeSanto, Ramona Francesconi Rogers and Christopher Tunnell — in the prosecutor's conference room on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Year after year cases have increased for Smetzer. He started seeing an increase in 2010. It wouldn't be uncommon to see 100 to 120 felony cases a year, he said. Now the last six to eight years are averaging over 200 cases with this year being close to 300.

"I'd say the vast majority of increases is the number [of people] using hard drugs," he said. "We're getting more meth cases than heroin, fentanyl cases."

It w hard for Smetzer to turn off the work switch when going home, he said.

"[You] try not to take it home to your family. It's hard not to think about it [the job,]" Smetzer said. "The job isn't a 9 to 5."

But now Smetzer says he's ready to enjoy his retirement and maybe take some trips across the county.

