Ashland City Schools announces resignation of teacher - what we know

The Ashland City Schools Board of Education held a special meeting meeting Monday to accept the resignation of Ashland Middle School teacher, David W. Chapman, following an investigation into a report of alleged inappropriate conduct with current and former students.

According to his Ashland City Schools personnel file obtained by Ashland Times-Gazette, Chapman was hired in 1993. At the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, Chapman was a career exploration teacher, intramural golf coach and archery adviser at Ashland Middle School.

Chapman also coached/advised the middle school intramural basketball, and spring intramural golf as well as was the high school boys varsity golf coach and varsity volleyball coach during his time in the district.

Administrative leave began in October

Chapman was placed on administrative leave Oct. 19 after the alleged misconduct was reported.

Superintendent Steve Paramore addressed the investigation during the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting Nov. 20.

"To be clear to all staff, students and community members, this employee has not been on Ashland Schools property at anytime, except for two mandatory meeting at Ashland City Schools Administrative Office," Paramore said at the time.

He also said he escorted Chapman off Ashland City Schools property the morning of Oct. 19 in a legal manner without the involvement of law enforcement.

Paramore stated in the latest press release Ashland City Schools takes allegations of this nature very seriously.

"We have conducted a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and the entire school community," he wrote. "The District's top priority is ensuring a safe learning environment for our students, and we maintain very high standards of staff conduct."

Paramore encouraged students, families and community members to share any concerns that may arise with a staff member, administrator, or through text/call to the anonymous Safer Ohio Tipline at 1-844-SaferOH (1-844-723-3764).

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland Middle School teacher resigns