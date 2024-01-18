Ashland commissioner proposes free adoption, fee drop in January for some dogs

Ashland County commissioners addressed community concerns over the recently adopted Ashland County Dog Shelter policy that addressed euthanizing the animals.

President Denny Bittle addressed various rumors circulating about the policy and how the rumors could have a negative impact on other Ashland agencies.

Veronica Negrey, one of the shelter volunteers, said, “We are seeking to form a collaborative partnership with community stakeholders in developing policy and procedures now and ongoing with the common goal of saving and improving the lives of the dogs in our community.”

After hearing from representatives from Homeward Bound, volunteers at the shelter and several other citizens, commissioners approved two new measures.

Commissioner Mike Welch asked for approval of a pricing guideline that would run through January allowing for free adoption of any dog that has been at the shelter for more than 11 months and to drop the $175 adoption fee to $50 for all other dogs. The license fee would still remain in place for both.

The other action involved Commissioner James Justice asking for a motion to set up a Dog Shelter Advisory Committee. The motion was approved.

In other action at the meeting, commissioners:

Approved a travel request for maintenance supervisor Dennis Harris, three maintenance employees and one custodian to go to Columbus on March 28.

Approved a change order for $22,015 and a completion date change to Feb. 2 for BCU Electric for the Jail fire alarm replacement project.

Concurred with the appointments of Ed Meixner and Ryan Athy from the Engineer’s Office to the Ohio Public Works Commission District 16 Integrating Committee beginning May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2027.

Commissioners will meet Thursday Jan. 25, at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public. They are livestreamed on the Ashland, OH County Government Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland commissioner proposes free adoption in January for some dogs