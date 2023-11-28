Ashland Community Foundation gives out 33 grants for efforts of community nonprofits

Ashland County Community Foundation approved 33 grants totaling about $357,340.

Causes to benefit from the money range from building improvements for nonprofit organizations to children’s concerts for the community.

“Each of these organizations has a plan as to meet needs and improve lives in Ashland County, and we are pleased to partner with them to fund these efforts,” said ACCF Chief Program Officer Kristin Aspin. “We extend our sincere gratitude to the donors who make these grants possible, as well as to the many nonprofit agencies doing great work in our community.”

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

A Kid Again received a grant to send Ashland County children with life-threatening conditions on adventures with their families.

ACCESS received a grant for a technology initiative to more effectively assist clients.

Adaptive Sports Ohio received a grant to provide Everyone Plays Kits to children with disabilities in Ashland County.

Advocates For Families received a grant to fund building improvements, including heating and cooling units and foundation work.

Ashland Center For Nonviolence at Ashland University received a grant to help bring the Rev. Naomi Tutu to Ashland to speak.

Ashland Christian Health Center received a grant for a parking lot expansion project.

Ashland County Cancer Association received a grant to purchase local meat gift cards for cancer patients and their families.

Ashland County Wildlife Conservation League received a capstone grant for electrical equipment and installation at the Historic Homestead Log House.

Ashland Schine’s Theatre Organization received a capstone grant for the renovation of the Green Room Annex and Theatre Connector.

Ashland Soil & Water Conservation District received a grant to improve the parking area at the Hazel Willis Woods, an outdoor educational learning laboratory near Mifflin.

Ashland Special Needs Ministry received a grant to enhance the respite program.

Ashland Symphony Orchestra received a grant to provide a free school day concert for third graders and a free Young People's Concert for children of all ages and their families.

Associated Charities received a grant to construct a laundry/utility room and restroom in the building’s warehouse area.

Eaglewings received a grant to cover rehabilitation/recovery program fees for residents and to assist participants with housing and transportation needs.

Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio received a grant to expose Ashland County students to career opportunities and pathways within Ashland businesses.

Living Waters Outreach Ministry received a grant for materials and labor to replace the building’s roof.

Loudonville Church Women Inc. received a grant to help families in need by providing free clothing and housewares, Christmas food and toys, and backpacks and school supplies.

Mohican Historical Society received a grant to develop an exhibit that will examine the life and legacy of Johnathan Chapman, also known as Johnny Appleseed.

Old Uniontown Quilt Guild received a grant for materials to provide quilts for local children in foster care.

Pathfinder Farms received a grant to purchase a cargo trailer for use as a remote headquarters during trips away from the farm.

Polk-Jackson-Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department received a grant to purchase CPR mannequins to provide training to the public.

Rape Crisis Domestic Violence Safe Haven received a grant to purchase a new outdoor playset and indoor furniture for use in the shelter.

Rise FM received a grant to help purchase a station vehicle.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio received a grant to support nights of rest and support services for Ashland County families while they are seeking medical care for their child in central Ohio.

Rowsburg Lions Club received a grant to replace the roof at the Rowsburg Community Center.

Southview Grace Brethren Church received a grant for lighting equipment and installation at the Wifflefest field and parking lot.

The Ground Truth Project / Report for America received a grant to help fund the position of a reporter at Ashland Source to cover the Ashland County community.

The Salvation Army received a grant to expand the youth music and performing arts program by providing more scholarships for families and renting The Ashland Theatre.

The Society for Handicapped Citizens of Medina County received a grant for new furniture at The Link Ashland.

United Church Residences of Ashland Ohio received a grant for a community room makeover at Mill Run Place.

Additionally, three organizations received community grant distributions in recognition of Hazel Myers Spreng. They are Ashland Public Library, First United Methodist Church and United Way of Ashland County.

ACCF’s Community Grants cycle is made possible by donations from the community. With a minimum of $10,000, paid at one time or over five years, donors can create a named, permanently endowed fund designated specifically to support community grants.

“Our donors like this type of fund because it gives our foundation’s trusted staff and board members the ability to meet community needs by making grants to great local programs and projects every year, but at the same time, each individual fund can bear the donor’s own name, or the name of an honoree, to creating a lasting legacy,” said Jim Cutright, ACCF President/CEO.

For more information, contact Cutright at 419-281-4733 or cutty@ashlandforgood.org.

For information about grant opportunities, visit www.ashlandforgood.org/grants.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland Community Foundation announces 33 grants for nonprofits