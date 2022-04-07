Ashland County Common Pleas Judge candidates state their case for the May primary

Senator Larry Obhof poses a question Ashland County Common Pleas Court Judge candidates David Stimpert and Victor Perez at the Lincoln Day dinner at Water's Edge Event Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. TOM E. PUSKAR/TIMES-GAZETTE.COM

ASHLAND – There hasn't been an open judge seat in Ashland County Common Pleas Court in 11 years since Judge Ronald Forsthoefel took the bench.

Forsthoefel announced he wouldn't seek another term, due to lack of support from the executive chairman of the Ashland County Republican Party. He also wanted to give potential candidates enough time to kick off their campaigns.

In the span of Forsthoefel's announcement, two candidates threw their hats in the ring: Chief Assistant City Law Director David Stimpert and Assistant County Prosecutor Victor Perez.

Here is a breakdown of both candidates:

David Stimpert

Dave Stimpert, candidate for Common Pleas Court judge, is seen here in his office's law library on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Stimpert, wearing a black blazer, sits in his downtown office along East Main Street. Upon an office wall is a framed poster with the phrase "The Courage of Integrity" written on the bottom.

It reads, "The highest courage is to dare to be yourself in the face of adversity. Choosing right over wrong, ethics over convenience, and truth over popularity."

Stimpert, a graduate of Crestview High School, obtained his law degree at Akron School of Law in 2006.

Now Stimpert holds his own private practice along with being the chief assistant city law director, working under City Law Director Rick Wolf starting in 2012.

Stimpert has prosecuted over 11,000 criminal and traffic cases, he said.

"To me, that's why I'm qualified," the chief assistant city law director said. "I've done a lot of cases."

From 2017 to 2021, Ashland County Common Pleas Court has seen 2,142 domestic relations cases, 47.87% of the court's case load. Twenty-six percent were criminal cases and 25% were civil ones.

Stimpert also has worked in the guarded ad litem court program, which he sees as an important perspective to have as judge.

"You're advocating for the children," he said. "It's the sad reality that children in a divorce are ignored or worse they're used as leverage. To see it firsthand, it's an important perspective. [It] gives me perspective on what the court serves."

When Stimpert isn't wearing a suit and tie, it's near-certain to see him out on his farm along with his children.

"If I'm elected I'll give up my duties at the law director's office, private office," he said. "I work hard now and basically work two jobs. I'm prepared for it. One thing farmers do is work till the job is done."

One of Stimpert's key messages throughout his campaign can be found on his yard signs seen along county roads. It has a tractor going over a ravine with "Ashland County Values" written on the bottom.

Those Ashland County values are freedom, liberty, family, safety, faith, integrity, authenticity, honesty, dedication, hard work, courage and backbone. Those translate to a strict interpretation of the laws, a tough-on-crime approach, equality before the law, firm and fair rulings, efficient criminal and civil dockets and always serving justice.

Victor Perez

Ashland County Common Pleas Court Judge candidate Victor Perez speaks at the Lincoln Day dinner at Water's Edge Event Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. TOM E. PUSKAR/TIMES-GAZETTE.COM

Perez, a former Marine, announced his candidacy in the summer and won the endorsement of County Commissioner Jim Justice — a first for the commissioner.

Perez began his law path as assistant prosecutor attorney for Cleveland from June 2003 to June 2006. Perez then became the chief prosecutor and assistant law director until June 2015.

Perez then became an assistant prosecuting attorney for Ashland in December 2016.

Perez believes Ashland is "way overdue for drug courts." The specified court can be used to help people to overcome their addiction and hopefully break the cycle of crime.

"Drug offenses are not a victimless crime," Perez said. "Drug cases you have a lot of issues — is the person using the drugs by circumstances or by choice? They're a victim of the crime."

Then the crime affects family members, marriages, children and the community. These cases then can have a spiraling effect on the community's quality of life like break-ins to houses and attracting a criminal element to the neighborhood, the assistant prosecutor said.

To combat recidivism, the court needs to give meaningful conditions on community control, Perez said, by being creative and helping the person trying to break the cycle you avoid recidivism.

Currently, Perez is "talking to community business members who are interested in the approach to help these people break the cycle of crime."

Stimpert supports treatment options such as counseling, PTSD treatment and other rehabilitation options but is opposed to adding a drug court, noting he believes in equal treatment for all cases under the law. "I think people should be treated equally regardless of their personal backgrounds," Stimpert said. "When you start deviating from this and setting up special courts for people based upon a specific category, it violates this principle."

Perez also has an interest in making the community safer, saying a lot of people don’t understand the amount of crime that happens in Ashland.

"I would like my kids to grow up in a safe community. Law enforcement do a great job combating crime. [If] not for the brave work, we couldn’t have the community we have but it can always be made safer."

