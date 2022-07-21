Ashland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Forsthoefel denies Grate post-conviction relief

Shawn Grate is led out of the courtroom after the judge read the sentencing verdict in May 2018 in Ashland County Common Pleas Court. The jury recommended the death penalty.

Ashland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald P. Forsthoefel has denied Shawn Grate’s post-conviction petition, according to a news release from the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office.

Grate, who murdered at least five women in three Ohio counties, was convicted of killing Stacey Stanley, 43, and Elizabeth Griffith, 29, both of Ashland, after a jury trial in Ashland County Common Pleas Court in 2018. The jury recommended the death penalty, and Forsthoefel agreed. Grate is scheduled to be put to death in 2025.

Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell explained in the release that a post-conviction petition is a request by a defendant after he has been convicted that the trial court set aside the jury’s verdict and order a re-trial. Such a petition is very common in capital cases such as this, Tunnell added.

Grate is being represented by the Ohio Public Defender’s Office, which filed the petition on his behalf, according to the release, which added that the Public Defender’s Office claimed there were errors committed by Grate’s defense team in the presentation of psychological evidence among other issues.

Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office aiding with appeals, filings in the case

The Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office is being aided in the various appeals and post-conviction filings in the case by Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office.

The response to the post-conviction petition was filed by Stephen Maher, senior assistant Ohio attorney general of the Attorney General’s Capital Crimes Unit.

Forsthoefel denied the petition without a hearing on Tuesday, July 19.

Tunnell expects that the Ohio Public Defender’s Office will file an appeal of Forsthoefel’s decision with the Fifth District Court of Appeals.

“The name of the game in capital litigation is to exhaust all state remedies so that they can find a sympathetic ear in the federal courts," Tunnell said in the release. "A federal court won’t hear an appeal of this sort until they have done everything possible in state court to get their verdict overturned. Shawn Grate’s prior appeals to the Ohio Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court were unsuccessful."

