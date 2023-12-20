Ashland County departments called to two fires, one with resident inside burning structure

Two fires were battled in Ashland County on Tuesday, one in which the homeowner was inside her home when the fire started and another that claimed the lives of exotic pets.

The first fire happened about 11:25 a.m. at 355 US Route 250 N., Greenwich. The owner was inside when firefighters from the Ruggles Troy Volunteer Fire Department and Ashland County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene. A deputy discovered the woman after hearing her yell for help. She was standing inside of the structure's screened-in back porch.

The officer was able to get homeowner out of the structure safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ruggles Troy department.

A residential fire at a home along state Route 250 was put out by multiple fire departments in Ashland County on Tuesday.

Providing mutual aid were fire departments from Savannah, Sullivan, Tri-Community and Rochester.

The Sheriff's Office was at the scene to help with traffic control.

A second fire Tuesday happened near Jeromesville at about 4:20 p.m. and claimed the lives of exotic pets and destroyed a home.

Multiple fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze at 533 Ashland County Road 1774, Jeromesville. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office assisted in handling traffic and Ashland County Garage provided barricades to shut down the roadway while fire departments put out the blaze. The Red Cross assisted the homeowners, Karli Frontz and Nate Speelman, and Ohio Edison assisted in disconnecting the home's power.

A house fire on Ashland County Road 1775 claimed the lives of multiple pets on Tuesday.

Mutual aid was provided by Hayesville Fire Department, Jeromesville Fire Department and EMS, Mifflin Township Fire Department and Ashland City Fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the fire victims

A GoFundMe was set up for Frontz and Speelman, who are the owners of Kars Specialty Reptile & Ranch, Stumps Aquatics and Exotic Pets and Stumps Custom Wood, according to the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe funds will be used to help provide necessities including temporary shelter, clothing/personal items, veterinary care for the surviving animals, medications and treatments and securing basic furnishing. The initiative, which has a goal of $15,000, has received more than $2,100 from nearly 50 donors as of Wednesday afternoon.

Along with the GoFundMe, donations can be dropped off in person at Stumps Exotics and Aquatics Pet, 929 Springmill St., Mansfield, or 1414 Peachtree Drive, Ashland.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Two house fires fought in Ashland County on Tuesday