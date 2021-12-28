Ashland County driver guilty of July fatal hit-skip crash, to be sentenced next month

ASHLAND – The driver who struck a Troy Township woman and drove away last July has been convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges.

Christopher T. McAndrew, 28, of Sullivan Township, pleaded guilty during a hearing Monday in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Ronald Forsthoefel accepted the guilty pleas and will await a presentencing report before deciding McAndrew's fate. McAndrew's sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 24.

Jennifer Boreman, 40, died July 20 after she was struck around 9 p.m. by McAndrew's vehicle while walking with her dog and two juveniles.

The driver continued southbound on Township Road 1031 after the crash.

With a tip from the public, authorities were able to arrest McAndrew 24 hours later.

A silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was located at an address in Ashland matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash, according to a previous Times-Gazette report. McAndrew owned the Silverado and was taken into custody without incident.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and criminal damaging or endangering. Several other charges in his indictment were dismissed.

The aggravated vehicular homicide charge is a second degree felony that can bring a prison term of two to eight years and a lifetime driver's license suspension.

As of Tuesday, McAndrew remained in the Ashland County Jail.

