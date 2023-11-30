Ashland County is hiring in Highway, Health departments and Jobs & Family Services

Ashland County is seeking to fill multiple job positions in the Highway Department and Engineer's Office, as well as the Health Department and Job and Family Services.

The Highway Department and Engineer's Office is seeking a highway worker. According to the job description, the starting pay is $19 an hour. The candidate will perform "unskilled or advanced" routine labor tasks. The person will operate light to heavy equipment for various tasks, including construction, repair and maintenance on county roadways and bridge systems. The candidate is also going to work as a member of a designated work crew or may work alone as required. The person will report to the highway superintendent.

Among the essential job functions are installing and repairing guardrail including digging post holes, attaching rails to posts and replacing damaged rails; landscaping duties such as grading and seeding, cutting grass, weeds, roadside foliage and removing trees and stumps using equipment such as chain/power saws, tractor mowers and chippers; performing activities in the construction, repair and maintenance of bridges, culverts, headwalls and railings, such as building forms and pouring concrete as assigned.

Ashland County Department of Job and Family Services Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. TOM E. PUSKAR/TIMES-GAZETTE.COM

Health Department positions

At the county health department there is a position open for a registered environmental health specialist. Candidates must have a certificate of registration as a registered environmental health specialist (REHS). The position requires valid Ohio driver’s license, reliable transportation and proof of auto insurance.

Job responsibilities include conducting inspections in the various programs, including food protection, schools, campgrounds, pools/spas, private water, private sewer and other public or semipublic facilities; preparing reports and documentation to verify compliance with state and local codes and regulations; and collecting field samples for applicable programs.

Compensation is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The Health Department also is hiring a public health nurse. The position's functions include providing a variety of nursing services within the department, mobile clinic and community. Other functions include case management for the Children and Medical Handicaps Program (CMH), home visits, adult/child immunizations, health screenings and communicable disease prevention.

The candidate must have a RN license, preferably BSN.

Positions at Jobs and Family Services

Jobs and Family Services is looking for an administration assistant in its HR division. Daily functions include assisting the administrator in personnel related activities; using various forms of software and web-based programming to update timekeeping and personnel records; conducts orientation for new hires; and perform onboarding and offboarding tasks.

To qualify, candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent education and valid Ohio driver's license. The position is subject to a background check. Starting pay is $21.21 per hour.

The department is seeking a eligibility referral specialist. The position has a starting pay of $17.25 to $20.70 per hour. Among the duties are interviewing applicants and/or authorized representatives for initial eligibility and ongoing eligibility for public assistance programs; computing budget; verifying documents submitted to support public assistance requests; and approving or denying applications for public assistance.

A FCFC director position is open. The starting pay is $25.40 per hour and requires a bachelor's degree in social work or related field as well as a valid Ohio driver's license. Among the duties are facilitating service coordination for children and families across multiple systems; independently performing Ohio CANS assessments; partnering with community and stakeholders to implement Council’s strategic plan; chairing and setting agenda for Council meetings; and overseeing provider contracts.

Multiple social service worker opportunities available

The Ashland County Department of Jobs and Family Services is seeking multiple social service workers.

The social service worker 2 intake position has a starting pay between $22.47 and $26.96 per hour. Among the duties are receiving and investigating allegations of child or adult abuse or neglect; maintaining a caseload of abuse/neglect cases; preparing cases for judicial or administrative reviews; providing court testimony; and preparing as well as maintaining forms and correspondence.

To qualify, the candidate must have a bachelor's degree in social work or a related field and a valid Ohio driver's license. A background check will be conducted.

The social service worker 1 position has a $19.77 to $23.72 per hour starting pay. The job's duties include monitoring the service delivery of county social service providers; providing service to clients per caseworker/supervisor instruction; and assisting clients with referrals and with obtaining emergency needs through community resources.

An associate's degree in social work or related field as well as one year of work experience in child welfare and a valid Ohio driver license are required. The position is subject to a background check.

The social service worker 2 ongoing role starts at $22.47 to $26.96 per hour. Duties include receiving and investigating allegations of child or adult abuse or neglect; maintaining a caseload of abuse/neglect cases; preparing cases for judicial or administrative reviews; providing court testimony; and preparing as well as maintaining forms and correspondence.

The candidate must have a bachelor's degree in social work or related field and a valid Ohio driver's license. The position is subject to a background check.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland County is hiring - here are the position available