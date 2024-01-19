Ashland County schools close amid first major 2024 snow storm - here's what we know
As a major snowstorm hits Northeast Ohio today, the majority of the school districts in Ashland County are closed.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Widespread snow will continue through the morning before transitioning to lake effect. Wind chills may fall into the 5 to 15 below zero range tonight. This storm will produce accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
Among the counties that are impacted by the winter storm advisory are Ashland, Crawford Handcock, Holmes, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wayne and Wyandot. "Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service advises. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."
Here are the Ashland County districts closed today:
Ashland Christian School and Preschool
Ashland City Schools
Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center
Black River Schools
Hillsdale Local Schools
Loudonville-Perrysville Schools
Crestview Schools
Mapleton Local Schools
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland County school districts close due to snowstorm