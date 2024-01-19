Ashland County schools close amid first major 2024 snow storm - here's what we know

As a major snowstorm hits Northeast Ohio today, the majority of the school districts in Ashland County are closed.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Widespread snow will continue through the morning before transitioning to lake effect. Wind chills may fall into the 5 to 15 below zero range tonight. This storm will produce accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

Among the counties that are impacted by the winter storm advisory are Ashland, Crawford Handcock, Holmes, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wayne and Wyandot. "Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service advises. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

School buses are lined up to pick up the students at Black River Education Center Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR/ASHLAND TIMES-GAZETTE

Here are the Ashland County districts closed today:

Ashland Christian School and Preschool

Ashland City Schools

Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center

Black River Schools

Hillsdale Local Schools

Loudonville-Perrysville Schools

Crestview Schools

Mapleton Local Schools

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland County school districts close due to snowstorm