Ashland County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help locating missing man
Mar. 28—The Ashland County's Sheriff's Office is seeking tips from the public on the whereabouts of a 32-year-old man from Odanah.
Kevin Rosin has been missing since early Friday morning and is believed to have been the operator of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash.
At the scene of the crash, south of Ashland, law enforcement located the vehicle but no one was found in the car or around the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Rosin wasn't located in a local hospital either.
Sheriff's deputies recovered Rosin's phone at the scene of the vehicle. Family members told law enforcement that Rosin still hasn't returned home since Friday morning, nor has he made any known contacts with others. The release said Rosin may have been disoriented when exiting the vehicle.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on his location to contact the Ashland County Communications Center at 715-682-7023.
The sheriff's office conducted ground searches on Friday and search activities continued on Saturday with assistance from the Ashland Police Department, the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Bad River Tribe, Sawyer County Search and Rescue, Bayfield County Sheriffs Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and community volunteers.
Investigation efforts are ongoing.