Ashland deputies arrest two Mansfield suspects 8 minutes after theft

ASHLAND — Ashland County Sheriff's deputies apprehended two Mansfield men on Ohio 511 Thursday 8 minutes after a homeowner reported the theft of two 4-wheelers from his property.

Arrested were Travis Jay Carmel and Nicholas Jon Dinninger, both of Mansfield. Both were taken to the Ashland County Jail. Their vehicle as well as the stolen 4-wheelers were taken as evidence.

A resident on Township Road 1101 at 6:37 a.m. reported to the sheriff's office he saw two males on his property in the process of stealing two 4-wheelers sitting outside.

The resident approached the suspects and the suspects drove away, traveling east on County Road 500, according to the news release.

At 6:45 a.m., deputies located and stopped the suspects' vehicle in the 1000 block of Ohio 511.

The case will be submitted to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office for review,.

