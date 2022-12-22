Ashland doctor linked to U.S. Capitol Building riots is released without bail

ASHLAND — An Ashland doctor accused of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots was released without bail after a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boston.

As part of the conditions of her release, Jacquelyn Starer, 68, was ordered placed on pretrial probation and to surrender her passport.

Additionally, she cannot leave the state of Massachusetts without the permission of her probation officer. She is not allowed to possess any weapons and is to refrain from excessive use of alcohol. She must submit to random drug tests.

Metropolitan Police bodycam footage taken from federal court documents that allegedly show Jacquelyn Starer of Ashland striking an officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Starer is only allowed to visit Washington, D.C., for court hearings, meetings with lawyers or to meet with probation officers.

Federal authorities on Tuesday arrested Starer after an investigation into her participation in the Jan. 6 riots, where protestors stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to prevent certification of the votes that elected Joe Biden president over Donald Trump in November 2020.

Earlier: Ashland doctor arrested, charged with striking officer during Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots

According to court documents, federal officials collected several images from the event — either from social media or mainstream media — that allegedly show Starer outside the Capitol building protesting.

They also reviewed security video from inside the Capitol building, which showed Starer entering, according to the court documents. Bodycam footage from Metropolitan Police Department officers show Starer shoving one officer and striking another, according to the court documents.

Starer is charged with civil disobedience; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Starer's lawyer, Daniel Cappetta, declined to comment about the case on Wednesday.

Starer is due back in court on Dec. 27.

