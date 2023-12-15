Ashland FFA members compete in State Middle School Career Exploration events

On Nov. 30, 11 eighth-graders from the Ashland FFA Chapter competed in the State Middle School Career Exploration Career Development Events. Only in its second year, the Middle School Career Exploration CDEs offer eighth-graders the opportunity to learn about the diverse career opportunities found in agriculture.

Hannah McNaull and Claire Swaisgood competed in the Career Exploration Prepared Presentation CDE. Hannah gave a presentation about careers in food products and processing, while Claire gave a presentation on careers in animal science. Claire placed 2nd in her room and 6th in the state and Hannah placed 4th in her room.

Tanner Fulk, Walker Jarvis, Maddox Mager, and Casey Stewart made up the Impact on Agriculture Team. The team wrote a four page research paper on the impact agriculture has on the economic, social, and cultural aspects of the United States and presented their findings to a panel of judges. After the presentation, the judges asked them five minutes worth of questions about their research.

Ashland FFA Middle School Career Exploration CDE teams outside the Ohio FFA Center.

The Quiz Bowl team of Brandon Keiser, Oliver Harpster, Brayten Stuart, and Bodie Smith placed 12th out of 21 teams in the preliminary round. They answered questions about careers in agriculture and earned five points for every correct answer.

Kaleb Knapp competed in the Career Conversations CDE, placing 10th in his room. Kaleb was judged on his knowledge of a specific ag career, ability to answer questions, and how he maintained a conversation with the judges.

Congratulations to all the 8th graders who competed in the Middle School Career Exploration CDEs.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland FFA competes in State Middle School Career Exploration events