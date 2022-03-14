Ashland firefighter on unpaid leave after indictment on rape, other charges

Ashland Firefighter Aaron Drushell awaits his bond hearing Monday March 14, 2022.

ASHLAND – The attorney for a city firefighter facing rape and other charges said his client is prepared to defend the accusations.

"We think that there are factual issues here," said James Mayer, who is representing Ashland firefighter Aaron Drushell.

Drushell, 33, was indicted Friday by an Ashland County grand jury. He faces charges of rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.

Ashland court news: Bond set at $250,000 for Ashland County man accused of sexually assaulting minors

According to the indictment, Drushell is accused of raping a woman on July 9. The tampering charge accuses him of changing, concealing or destroying evidence in August, knowing he was under investigation.

Drushell, who has been with the department since August 2017, was placed on paid administrative leave in August, according to the city's Human Resources Director Chad Enderby. That changed to unpaid leave after his Monday arraignment.

"[We're] looking forward to getting discovery," Mayer told the court during Drushell's video arraignment.

No prior complaints or internal incidents at Ashland Fire Dept.

Drushell hasn't had any prior complaints or internal incidents within the Ashland Fire Department, according to his personnel file. Also according to Drushell's file, he was previously employed at Perkins Township Fire Department, Savannah Fire Department and Mifflin Township, working as a firefighter and EMS.

Ashland's second fire station is open: Ready to roll: Ashland's new Fire Station No. 2 now operational

Mayer told the courtroom his client has been cooperative during he investigation and went to jail Monday to see if there was a warrant for his arrest.

Drushell's bond is set at $25,000. He later posted 10% and was released.

A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for June 21.

Reach Grant gritchey@gannett.com

On Twitter @ritchey_grant

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland firefighter charged with rape now on unpaid leave