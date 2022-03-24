Ashland foot chase suspect indicted on multiple charges

Mar. 24—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of leading police on a foot chase on U.S. 23 — nearly causing a deputy to be struck by a car — has been indicted on multiple charges this week by a Boyd County grand jury.

Brian L. Ferguson, 37, was indicted on charges of simple possession of a first-degree substance, evidence tampering, first-degree fleeing on foot, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, third-degree burglary and being a persistent felony offender in the second-degree.

Ferguson is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

According to a criminal citation, Ferguson was a passenger in a Ford F-150 leaving a known drug house on Monday night. A Boyd County deputy pulled the truck over in the area of U.S. 23 near Speedway in Westwood.

While running the names of the occupants, deputies said Ferguson bailed out of the truck and ran across the four-lane, nearly causing himself and the pursuing deputy to be struck by cars.

Ferguson ran down a culvert and up a hill into the back yard of a home on Horn Street, court records show.

The deputy gained on Ferguson and heard him try to break into several homes on Price Street, the citation states.

Ferguson managed to break into a home in the 1300 block of Price Street, attempting to hide, records show. The deputy followed him there, where he found Ferguson lying on the floor, the citation states.

Ferguson refused to listen to the deputy's orders and tried to reach into his pocket, causing the deputy to pull his pistol out, records show.

While Ferguson still refused to listen to orders, the deputies said the officer noticed Ferguson had a small piece of aluminum foil in his hands, so he holstered his pistol.

The deputy tried to get the foil out of Ferguson's hands, which led to Ferguson kicking the deputy below the belt, records show. At that point, Ferguson tried to eat the foil, records show.

The deputy was able to get the foil out of Freguson's hands — after a brief scuffle, the suspect was placed under arrest.

Other deputies and Ashland Police arrived on scene to assist, where it was discovered the foil contained some type of white powder, records show.

Ferguson was taken to King's Daughters Medical Center for treatment, and then booked at the county jail.

