Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Ashland Global Holdings' shares before the 31st of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ashland Global Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $85.75. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ashland Global Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Ashland Global Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Ashland Global Holdings paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Ashland Global Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Ashland Global Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Ashland Global Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Ashland Global Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Ashland Global Holdings has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Ashland Global Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Ashland Global Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Ashland Global Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

