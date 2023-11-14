Ashland invites visitors as they ‘Light Up the Tracks’
Near the holidays, Downtown Ashland Association’s Louise Keeton describes her town as straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Near the holidays, Downtown Ashland Association’s Louise Keeton describes her town as straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid and PHEV are carryover, not the refreshed model. Prices up either $130 or $630; updated version could come as a 2025 model.
Take advantage of this blowout while you still can: Crocs, Yeti and a Nautilus exercise bike for $400 (down from $1,200).
Negotiations between European Union lawmakers tasked with reaching a compromise on a risk-based framework for regulating applications of artificial intelligence appear to be on a tricky knife edge. Speaking during a roundtable yesterday afternoon, organized by the European Center for Not-For-Profit Law (ECNL) and the civil society association EDRi, Brando Benifei, MEP and one of the parliament's co-rappoteurs for AI legislation, described talks on the AI Act as being at a "complicated" and "difficult" stage. The closed door talks between EU co-legislators, or "trilogues" in the Brussels policy jargon, are how most European Union law gets made.
Looking for a way to keep your garage or workspace warm? You can save up to 50% on a garage or space heater with these great Black Friday deals.
This has to be a first.
From Monopoly and Clue to Codenames and Ticket to Ride, Walmart has the best deals on board games for everyone on your list.
Get ahead of the craze with steep savings on Casper, Zwilling, Le Creuset, Caraway, Our Place and more.
As macroeconomic data has come in cooler than expected, investors have become more bullish that the Fed's rate hikes are over, pushing them out of cash and into stocks and bonds.
Falling gasoline prices helped keep inflation at bay in October.
Instagram's Close Friends feature is expanding. Previously, users could share stories with a select group of people, rather than all of their followers, but now, users can also share main feed posts and reels exclusively to their Close Friends. Before sharing a post or reel, users can tap an "audience" menu, then select their Close Friends list from there.
You can snag iRobot’s Roomba Combo j5+ robot vacuum for $500 instead of $800, a savings of $300. This early Black Friday deal represents a record-low for the product.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, has been facing waves of criticism over how it has, under owner Elon Musk, grappled with issues of trust and safety. Today, the company, which said it now has over 500 million monthly visitors to its platform, published some figures and updates on how it's been coping with one major test case of all that: the Israel-Hamas war.
Take a trip to the East Village with our host and fashion influencer Aimee Kelly to find out what drives New Yorkers' keen sense of style. The post Check out the New Yorkers serving looks on the Lower East Side appeared first on In The Know.
Shop for the best gifts for remote or hybrid workers in 2023. We've rounded up the most practical work from home gifts that would be perfect gifts for the holiday season.
It seems Formula 1 was not prepared for what the weather is like in Las Vegas in November.
Venmo's Groups features could help users manage and settle up shared expenses. That may spell trouble for apps like Splitwise.
There was no easing into the season. Women’s college basketball got off to a start that was equal parts chaotic and enthralling. Here’s what we learned in Week 1.
Opal entered the webcam market two years ago with its C1 desktop camera. Now, the company is back and this time it's going after laptop users with the itty bitty Tadpole.