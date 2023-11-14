Ashland invites visitors as they ‘Light Up the Tracks’

TechCrunch

Negotiations between European Union lawmakers tasked with reaching a compromise on a risk-based framework for regulating applications of artificial intelligence appear to be on a tricky knife edge. Speaking during a roundtable yesterday afternoon, organized by the European Center for Not-For-Profit Law (ECNL) and the civil society association EDRi, Brando Benifei, MEP and one of the parliament's co-rappoteurs for AI legislation, described talks on the AI Act as being at a "complicated" and "difficult" stage. The closed door talks between EU co-legislators, or "trilogues" in the Brussels policy jargon, are how most European Union law gets made.