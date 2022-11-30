Ashland library book controversy now divides school board as new trustee named

Nearly three dozen people packed the room at the Ashland City School District Central Office Tuesday evening.

ASHLAND − In a near-unanimous vote, Ashland City Schools Board of Education named Barb Queer, who retired last year from the county Board of Elections and was a former county commissioner, as the next Ashland Public Library trustee.

School Board Member Brandon Wells abstained from the vote.

The action came at a special meeting Tuesday evening at the district's central office attended by nearly three dozen residents and concerned citizens.

Queer will replace Trustee Stefanie Hunn, who was not reappointed to the library board by a 3-2 vote of the school board during a regular meeting Nov. 21.

Library debate:'Censorship is a slippery slope.' Ashland library rejects call to remove five books

"I decided to abstain because we never settled on the qualifications for the position after the three board members rejected Ms. Hunn last week, who was a very qualified candidate," Wells said after the meeting. "I do think that Ms. Queer will be a great addition to the Library Board of Trustees."

School board Vice President Gina Deppert said Queer will provide a different voice on the library board following months of back-and-forth talks about relocating library materials some consider pornographic.

"The board didn't do anything when people asked them to relocate books from the children's section," Deppert said after the meeting.

As the decision to replace Hunn went through, two board members made their own decisions not to run for reelection next year, and for one, the library debate is a primary reason.

Two Ashland school board members will not seek reelection

Ashland School Board Member Brandon Wells (left) and School Board President Zack Truax before the special meeting on Tuesday to appoint a new library trustee.

For Wells, the decision not to seek another term on the school board is mostly because of the ongoing library debate and political climate.

Wells said he considered resigning at the Nov. 21 meeting when the board rejected Hunn's nomination, but after much thought decided against it.

Readership:Summer circulation up at Ashland Public Library amid book controversy

"There needs to be a voice different from those on this board until then," Wells said.

Story continues

School Board President Zack Truax announced his intention not to run for reelection last week, and noted his decision was unrelated to the library book controversy.

Once he leaves in December 2023, he will have served for six years. He was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2018 and ran for election in 2019.

"This was something I came to a decision on months ago, but I wanted to wait until after the recent election to announce it," he said. "I wanted to give anyone ample time to run in my place."

Queer in, Hunn out on Ashland Public Library Board of Trustees after school board action

Barb Queer reads a statement at her last meeting as a member of the Ashland County Board of Elections on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. TOM E. PUSKAR/TIMES-GAZETTE.COM

Hunn was Truax's first choice, and he backed her when the trustees nominated her for reappointment.

Hunn was appointed to the Library Board of Trustees in early 2021 to fill a vacancy. She was also a civics and social studies public school teacher who had served on other boards.

Censorship across the U.S.:Concerns over books, censorship playing out in libraries across U.S., not just Ashland

"We have historically approved their nomination," Truax wrote in an email before the Tuesday special meeting. "This was the first year since I have been on the BOE, that the person they requested did not receive unanimous approval."

Hunn did not respond to a phone call request for comment.

Following the school board vote rejecting Hunn, Truax scheduled the special meeting, opening the position up to other applicants.

"I received 3 resumes,' he wrote before the meeting. "After reviewing those resumes, talking it over with (Library Board of Trustee President) Sandra Tunnell and having conversations with other (school board) members, I am recommending Barb Queer for the vacant library board position."

One attendee at the meeting questioned the choice of Queer as a library trustee, and Truax reassured the audience that she is against removing books from the library.

In conversations with Queer, she told him she was against censorship. If she was in favor of censorship, he said, he would not have recommended her as a library trustee.

"In her own words, she said, 'I'm not going to upset the apple cart,'" Truax told those in attendance.

Library Board of Trustees reacts to school board decision

Ashland Public Library Board of Trustee President Sandra Tunnell welcomes Barb Queer to the board.

The decision to not reappoint Hunn is a major disappointment for Library Board President Sandra Tunnell, who spoke before the meeting.

"It's so disheartening because she did her job very well and was punished for it," Tunnell said. "The school board has never rejected a recommendation from the library."

Despite the rejection and ongoing tensions surrounding books in the library, Tunnell welcomed Queer to the Board of Trustees and hopes she is a positive addition.

Tunnell, whose board stood firm against removing books from the library, was pleased to hear Queer opposes censorship and welcomes Queer's years of experience.

"She has a lot of experience on boards and throughout the community," Tunnell said.

'A new voice'

School Board Vice President Gina Deppert (left) and Board Member John Teevan (right) before approving Barb Queer as the next library trustee.

School Board Member John Teevan hopes that Queer's placement on the library board will give a voice to those who are concerned about certain materials in the public library.

"We need a new voice on the board," he said after the Tuesday meeting.

With Queer's appointment in the rearview mirror, he hopes to bring the school board back to school business.

"I want us to be known for what we're for, not what we're against," Teevan said. "What we're for is, we're for kids and keeping them safe."

A heated Nov. 21 meeting

Ashland School Board Member Pam Mowry (left) looks at the evening agenda at the special meeting on Tuesday.

The Nov. 21 vote to reject Hunn sparked a tense debate where Wells threatened to resign and challenged the dissenting voters.

Wells and Truax had voted to reappoint Hunn while Deppert, Teevan and board member Pam Mowry voted against Hunn's appointment.

"I would like an answer from my three board members who voted no, in public and not in an email," Wells said at the end of the Nov. 21 meeting. "We're not going to approve someone because we want to put someone with our own agenda onto this library board."

For Deppert, the vote was meant to represent those in the Ashland community who don't want children to have easy access to materials, some dealing with puberty and sexual orientation, at the library.

"I support moving those documents to a parental consent area of the library, but as I understand, maybe some have been moved and some have not," Deppert said.

Deppert admits she never attended the library board meetings when the issue was discussed, but, she said, reports of those meetings from pastors and friends were representative of the community.

For Deppert and Mowry, the term limits for library trustees as designated by the Ohio Revised Code are too long.

"A seven-year term is a very long term," Mowry said. "Then reappointing for 14 years and then 21 years, that's a long time."

Wells pointed out that Hunn was appointed in 2021 to fill a vacancy. If Hunn was reappointed, she would have served for eight years in total.

"I am incredibly disappointed and disheartened; I think there are a lot of kids out there we're not thinking of," Wells said.

While Wells decided not to resign, he stands by his comments at the regular meeting where he called the vote an "embarrassment" and something he "can't stand for."

Nov. 21 school board meeting: For your info

Ashland City Schools annual holiday senior citizen concert and luncheon is Dec. 9 at the high school, 1440 King Road. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Concert begins at 11 a.m. A full turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served at 12:15 p.m. To reserve a spot, free tickets may be requested at the district's administrative offices, 1407 Claremont Ave. or at the Council on Aging, 240 E. Third St.

The 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 meeting of the board will be in Archer Auditorium because the meeting will include a choir performance.

Accepted donations for the completion in December of the Ashland High stadium facilities master plan of $250,000 from Lloyd and Norma Wygant and $200,000 from Robert and Jan Archer. Also accepted were donations of $25,000 from the Archers and $20,000 from baseball parents for the baseball field renovation. Football parents contributed $10,000 for the stadium scoreboard.

The board's organizational meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9.

— Information provided by Linda Hall, Ashland Times-Gazette correspondent

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland school board names new library trustee after book controversy