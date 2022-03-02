Ashland man accused of assault inside car

Mar. 2—ASHLAND — An Ashland man stuck a gun against woman's head during an early Tuesday argument, threatening to kill her then himself, according to an Ashland Police citation.

The assault happened inside a vehicle traveling along Winchester Avenue at around 2:35 a.m., according to court records. When the victim and the suspect arrived at their home, police said the suspect poured a can of beer on her lap and pointed the gun at her head again.

The woman fled the home and summoned police, the citation states. During her interview with police, records indicate the victim showed a bruise from an assault about 10 days prior wherein the suspect had beaten her with a television remote.

The suspect, 44-year-old Eric D. Cornwell, was booked on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

Cornwell is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

