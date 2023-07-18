Ashland man accused of creating child pornography

An Ashland resident is facing a federal sexual exploitation of a child charge for an alleged creation of child pornography.

Scott Alan Barker is accused of creating the video sometime between June 1, 2021 and July 22, 2022.

The Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task force received the recovered video after United Kingdom law enforcement found the video on a suspect's device in connection to a UK law enforcement investigation.

The video was seized July 21, 2022.

Investigators found reason to believe Barker matched one of the video's subjects based on comparison to various internet pages, articles, official government documents and a publicly accessible social media profile.

Barker's identity was confirmed by an associate. During a post-Miranda interview, Barker is alleged to have admitted to using online live video adult chat sites and also confirmed he was the person depicted in video screenshots. He is alleged to say he doesn't remember the incident, and may have blocked it from his memory realizing what was done was a mistake.

He was shown an image of the female persona used by the UK suspect. Barker confirmed he chatted with that persona, court documents stated.

The charge carries a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Ashland man arrested for alleged child pornography creation