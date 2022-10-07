Ashland man arraigned in arson case

Oct. 7—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of torching a home on Gallaher Drive last month was arraigned on a second-degree arson charge Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Christopher Childers, 38, appeared via video link from the Boyd County Detention Center. After answering a series of questions regarding his finances, Childers was appointed a public defender.

Brian Hewlett, the public defender, isn't a stranger to his client — in 2021, he successfully defended Childers against accusations that he burned his mother up in a house on Gallaher in 2018.

Stating he needed to look at the facts of the case, Hewlett said he wanted a pretrial hearing set in November, which possibly could result in a bond hearing down the road.

Vincent set the date for Nov. 10.