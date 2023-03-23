Ashland man arrested for child sex abuse material

Mar. 23—ASHLAND — Kentucky State Police Post 14 arrested an Ashland man on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Jeremy Luke Woods, 45, was located, interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, KSP released.

KSP and the Ashland Police Department began the investigation after discovering Woods sharing sexually explicit images online, according to the release.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized at Woods's residence, according to KSP, and will be taken to KSP's forensic team for examination. KSP Detective David Boarman is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing.