Ashland man arrested after firing stolen shotgun from rooftop

Nick Morgan, Ashland Daily Tidings, Ore.
·1 min read

May 4—An Ashland man faces felony weapons charges after firing a stolen sawed-off shotgun from his rooftop.

Torrin Westlee Acker, 22, of the 300 block of Bridge Street in Ashland, was arrested Monday after witnesses called police at 4:32 p.m., saying they saw Acker on the roof holding a gun that appeared to be a shotgun and "acting erratically."

At least two witnesses told police they saw Acker point the gun at vehicles driving by and into the sky, according to a court document filed by police.

When police arrived on scene, Acker allegedly told an officer that he was on the roof "for his own protection," and that he got the weapon from a friend.

Police say Acker admitted firing a shot into the air, describing the discharge as unintentional. The shot apparently did not strike anything.

Police located the round in the backyard, and stated that the weapon smelled as if it had been recently fired.

Detectives later measured the weapon at 14 inches long, according to a court document filed by police. Its serial number matched a firearm reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Ashland police said Acker resisted arrest by bracing himself with his legs to avoid being placed in the patrol vehicle.

Police took him to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford to be medically cleared before booking him in the Jackson County Jail.

Acker was charged with possessing a prohibited firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Acker was held in the Jackson County Jail on $35,000 bail.

Reach reporter Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTCrimeBeat.

