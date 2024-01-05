Ashland man awaits federal sentence for sex crimes

Jan. 5—CATLETTSBURG — Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn pumped the brakes on dismissing the charges against an Ashland man accused of serious sexual offenses on Friday.

Conn previously said his office would drop the charges on the state's end once Jonathan Whitt, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court for similar charges.

Whitt was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury in 2021 on charges related to child pornography, with that investigation leading to another state indictment in 2022 for the rape and sodomy of a child.

The United States also pursued charges against Whitt in May 2023, charging him with producing, distributing and possessing child sexual abuse materials, alleging Whitt photographed or recorded a victim (presumably the same victim in the state's case) during sexual activities when she was between 13 and 16 years old.

A plea deal with U.S. prosecutors was entered in July, with Whitt pleading guilty to producing the sexual imagery in exchange for a possible 30-year sentence in prison.

In November, Conn said he would dismiss the charges against Whitt once the federal court proceedings were resolved.

Conn upheld his promise on Friday, telling Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis and Whitt's public defender, Whitney Davis, "I want to see him sentenced first," before he agreed to dismiss Whitt's state charges of second-degree sodomy, third-degree rape, using a minor in a sexual performance and possessing and distributing child pornography.

Whitt is expected to receive his federal sentence on Monday.

He is scheduled to reappear in Boyd County Circuit Court on Feb. 2.

