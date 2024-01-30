Ashland man charged with 4 counts of child molestation, pleads not guilty

An Ashland man has been charged with four felonies related to child sex crimes, including two that carry potential life sentences.

Justin Thomas Franks, 46, was charged Monday with two counts of first degree child molestation and two counts of second degree child molestation. The first degree charges are class A felonies that carry maximum sentences of 30 years in prison, which is considered life in Missouri.

According to a probable cause statement, a child victim told officers about multiple instances of molestation. In a note explaining police belief that Franks is a danger to the victim, they noted that he has a history of armed criminal action and has made comments about intending to flee from police.

On Tuesday, Franks pleaded not guilty to the charges. He's currently being held in the Boone County Jail, according to online records. He is being held without bond.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ashland man charged with four counts of child molestation