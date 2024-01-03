Ashland man charged with animal cruelty involving cat found in taped up litter box

An Ashland man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Ashland County Common Pleas Court to charges of cruelty to animals and unlawful possession of a dangerous firearm.

The charges against Christopher Ferrell, 49, 254 1/2 W. Main St., Ashland, were brought after Ashland Police officers found an injured cat in a litter box that had been taped shut and thrown into a dumpster on Dec. 30, according to a news release from the office of Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell.

Although the cat was found alive, it was severely injured and eventually had to be euthanized, according to the release.

At a video appearance in Common Pleas Court on Wednesday in front of Paul T. Lange, magistrate, Mansfield attorney Gregory Tarkwosky was appointed to represent Ferrell, who pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bond for Ferrell previously was set at $25,000, cash or surety. If the bond is posted, Ferrell is forbidden to have possession of animals or weapons, including air rifles, according to the release.

The next hearing on the case is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19, according to court records.

Animal suffered blunt force trauma

Ashland Police officers were contacted about the cat Dec. 30 by a concerned citizen. After finding the cat they called in The Cat House Feline Sanctuary, which assists in the care of homeless cats. The nonprofit worked alongside Lisa Schwan of the Spring Meadow Veterinary Clinic to provide emergency medical treatment for the feline.

Schwan determined the animal suffered blunt force trauma and a wound to the head. The injuries were believed to be done by a pellet gun, according to the release.

Tunnell said it was hard to believe anyone would find it necessary to abuse an animal in this manner. He thanked The Cat House Feline Sanctuary and Schwan for springing to action to help the feline.

"This is yet another example of the success that can be found when law enforcement and citizens cooperate," he said. "Many thanks are due those who participated in the investigation of this case."

Ashland Police find pellet rifle, sawed off shotgun

The charges against Ferrell are fifth-degree felonies.

A pellet rifle as well as several firearms were discovered at the property, according to the news release.

Among the firearms was a sawed off shotgun, which was deemed shorter in length than what is allowed under Ohio law, according to the release, which notes the firearm was the basis for the possession of a dangerous ordnance count.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland resident charged with animal cruelty for abusing cat