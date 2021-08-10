Ashland man charged with burglary

Aug. 10—An Ashland man is facing a burglary charge after an early Monday break-in, according to court records.

Paul D. Gower, III, 19, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary and public intoxication. He is being held at the Boyd County jail on a $10,000 bond.

An arrest citation shows Gower entered a home just before 3 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Hilton Avenue. Gower fled the scene, but Ashland Police tracked him down to the area of 22nd Street and Lexington Avenue, court records show.

After detaining Gower, the victim was brought to the scene and identified the suspect, records show.

At the time of his arrest, police said Gower had severe slurred speech and unsteady feet, leading them to believe he was high on something.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@daiyindpendent.com