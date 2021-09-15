Ashland man charged with child pornography

Sep. 15—A Kentucky State Police child pornography investigation came to a head Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of an Ashland man.

Jonathan T. Breeding, 23, was charged Tuesday with first-offense distribution of child pornography, promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, seven counts of possession of child pornography between 12 and 18 years of age and 10 counts of possession of child pornography depicting a minor less than 12 years of age.

Breeding is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond.

According to a criminal citation, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned that someone was uploading child porn to the internet. After obtaining a search warrant, KSP seized electronic devices at Breeding's home in the 2800 block of Colony Pointe, court records show.

Evidence gathered from the search warrant showed Breeding was sharing child porn between accounts and was producing new material from previous existing materials, records show.

Breeding is facing 10 to 20 years on the promotion charge, five to 10 on the possession charges under the age of 12 and one to five on the rest of the charges, according to a KSP news release.

