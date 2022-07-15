An Ashland man faces charges related to the McDonald's drive-thru shooting

FRAMINGHAM — Police say they have arrested an Ashland man in connection to Thursday's shooting of two men in the drive-thru of a McDonald's restaurant on Cochituate Road.

Police arrested Moises Bautista, 19, of 54 Metropolitan Ave., at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Bautista is charged with assault and battery with a firearm; discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling; carrying a loaded firearm without a permit; and illegal possession of a firearm.

Drivers pick up their orders at the drive-thru at the McDonald's restaurant at 343 Cochituate Road in Framingham, July 14, 2022. Police are investigating after two young men were shot overnight at the eatery.

Authorities said two men were in the McDonald's drive-thru at 343 Cochituate Road (Route 30) about 12:45 a.m. Thursday when someone shot them and then fled.

While the dining room closes at 11 p.m., the drive-thru is open 24 hours.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police later found a firearm at Learned Pond.

"We believe it is connected to the incident," said police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens. "We still have to have ballistics testing done on it."

Bautista was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court.

