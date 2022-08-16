Ashland man gets 12-plus in federal gun case

Aug. 16—ASHLAND — An Ashland man formerly accused of attempted murder of a city police officer will be serving more than 12 years on a federal firearms charge.

Federal District Judge David Bunning sentenced Aaron McWhorter, 29, Monday to serve 137 months in federal prison on two federal firearms convictions.

McWhorter was found by Ashland Police July 5, 2021, passed out in a stolen car, according to court records. When the officer checked McWhorter's pulse, records show the suspect tried to reach down his pants.

After a foot chase, the officer apprehended McWhorter and found a 9mm in his pants.

Although charged in Boyd County with attempted murder of a police officer, that case was dropped after the federal authorities picked it up as a gun and drug case.

Ahead of sentencing, McWhorter's lawyer didn't argue for a reduced sentence, but did request McWhorter be placed in a treatment program due to his criminal career stemming from drug addiction.

In letters sent to the judge, family members recounted McWhorter turned to drugs after the loss of his brother at a young age, followed by his young wife in the 2010s.

